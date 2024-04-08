UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $460.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNH. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.62.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $455.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $518.31. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

