Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.94. Upstart has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $45,923.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,865.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $33,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,037,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 1,298 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $45,923.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,865.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,777 shares of company stock worth $1,895,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 66.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 32.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 73.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.