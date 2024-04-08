USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 5,889,297 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. 216,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,370. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

