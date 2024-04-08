USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Down 16.0 %

USDP opened at $0.11 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

USD Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

