USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
USD Partners Trading Down 16.0 %
USDP opened at $0.11 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners
USD Partners Company Profile
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than USD Partners
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.