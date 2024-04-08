USDX [Kava] Trading Down 0.3% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $98.41 million and approximately $302,474.58 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,749.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.74 or 0.00950165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00049020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00139940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

