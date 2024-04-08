Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

VAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after acquiring an additional 919,123 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. Valaris has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.32. Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $483.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

