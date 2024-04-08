Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,322. The company has a market capitalization of $362.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

