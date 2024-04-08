Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,114,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $375,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,653. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.