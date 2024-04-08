Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $36.81 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $36,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 34,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,520. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

