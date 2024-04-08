Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $8.55 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $826.68.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $3.08 on Monday, reaching $965.50. The company had a trading volume of 239,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $926.73 and a 200-day moving average of $779.63. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $482.74 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

