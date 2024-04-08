Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 994,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEP. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

