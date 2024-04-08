Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,649,000 after buying an additional 1,204,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,745,000 after buying an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $31.83. 836,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,124,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

