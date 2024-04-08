Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.58. 1,561,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.25. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.