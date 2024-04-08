Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stock Position Lifted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.57. The company had a trading volume of 52,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,224. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.10.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

