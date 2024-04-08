Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,017,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 766,076 shares.The stock last traded at $63.57 and had previously closed at $63.56.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
