Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,017,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 766,076 shares.The stock last traded at $63.57 and had previously closed at $63.56.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 158,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 248,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,044,000.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

