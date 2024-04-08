Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,358,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $123 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

