Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,194,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,720,000 after buying an additional 155,548 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 679,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,568,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 616,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,522,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,270. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.