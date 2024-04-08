Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

