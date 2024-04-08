Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.35. 809,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,873. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.93.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

