Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.39. 3,326,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

