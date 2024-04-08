Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is MA Private Wealth’s 4th Largest Position

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 5.2% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,204. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
