Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $57.76. 1,317,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,532. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

