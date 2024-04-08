Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,481,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBK traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $255.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,906. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

