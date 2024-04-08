Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.58. The stock had a trading volume of 365,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,221. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

