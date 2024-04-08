Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.68. 156,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,393. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

