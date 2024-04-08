Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $188.80. The stock had a trading volume of 305,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

