Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $477.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,802,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,493. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $466.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.27. The firm has a market cap of $381.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

