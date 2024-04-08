Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $477.09. 4,038,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,320,904. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

