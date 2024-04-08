Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.67. 2,551,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

