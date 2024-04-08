Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.55 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

