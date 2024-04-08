Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Vecima Networks Price Performance

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$22.45 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. The stock has a market cap of C$545.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.5397805 earnings per share for the current year.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

