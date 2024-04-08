Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Cormark

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$22.45 on Thursday. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$23.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.09. The stock has a market cap of C$545.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.62.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.11. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of C$61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 1.5397805 earnings per share for the current year.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
