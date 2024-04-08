Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VERA. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $37.52 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793,987 shares in the company, valued at $113,156,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,570,837 shares of company stock valued at $40,204,785. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,633,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.