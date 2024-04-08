Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $36.63. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 45,552 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,570,837 shares of company stock valued at $40,204,785. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. Raymond James raised shares of Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

