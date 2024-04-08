Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.4%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $83.14 and last traded at $83.30. Approximately 1,808,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,380,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Vertiv by 791.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Vertiv by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.