Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.28 and last traded at $74.95. 633,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,221,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VKTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,079 shares of company stock worth $9,461,153. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Further Reading

