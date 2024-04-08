Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the quarter. Pool makes up about 4.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.37% of Pool worth $57,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of POOL traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $398.76. 46,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,773. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.37 and its 200-day moving average is $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

