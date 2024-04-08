Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage comprises about 3.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $39,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.75. 1,010,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,117. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

