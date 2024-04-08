Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,932 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 442,654 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,408,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 107,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,124. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.