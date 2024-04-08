Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Invests $589,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,520. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.