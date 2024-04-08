Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 3,766 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.40. The stock had a trading volume of 266,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,673. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

