Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for about 2.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $31,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.87. The stock had a trading volume of 627,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

