VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of VNET Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $261.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,673,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after buying an additional 354,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,785,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 81,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,586,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,856,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 127,469 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

