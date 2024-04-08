Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.65 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $190.67 million and $8.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $6.79 or 0.00009421 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.46737286 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $6,866,947.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

