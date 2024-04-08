Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $322.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $263.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $270.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $162.00 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

