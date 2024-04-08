Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.94.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

