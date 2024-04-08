Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $3.78 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.4% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $179.35 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

