Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $408,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 225,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.