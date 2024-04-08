Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.