Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $257.41. 370,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.09. The company has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

