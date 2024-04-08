Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 28,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 180,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

